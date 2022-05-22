iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $391.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,447,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,385. The company’s fifty day moving average is $432.04 and its 200 day moving average is $447.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.17 and a 52-week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
