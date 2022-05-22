iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,333 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 8.2% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

