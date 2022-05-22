Ispolink Market Cap Reaches $3.69 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (ISP) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Ispolink has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ispolink alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,056.38 or 0.99918221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ispolink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ispolink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.