Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,823,052 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,869,561 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco makes up approximately 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $614,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,704,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,117,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,323,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,647 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.1% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 48,774,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,559 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

ITUB stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.09. 47,347,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,706,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.