Jeff Shaner Acquires 9,000 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) COO Jeff Shaner bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,221,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,660.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.02 million and a PE ratio of -5.54.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $414.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

