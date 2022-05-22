JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

JOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of JOANN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of JOANN from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of JOAN opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.19. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 34,982 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 592,409 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in JOANN by 964.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 111,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

