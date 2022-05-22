John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells $35,067.00 in Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $35,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $33,876.00.

NYSE JBT opened at $113.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $345,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 68.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

