Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of Johnson Controls International worth $946,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JCI opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

