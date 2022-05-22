Jonathan M. Parnell Acquires 2,305 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) insider Jonathan M. Parnell purchased 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $20,076.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,299.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ATCX opened at $8.34 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $317.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.12.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $145.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

