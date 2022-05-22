JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €235.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($244.79) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($213.54) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($233.33) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($182.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($322.92) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($320.83) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €225.35 ($234.74).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 opened at €145.68 ($151.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €150.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €169.29. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.30 ($136.77) and a 52 week high of €245.45 ($255.68).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.