JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 61

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.78) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.64) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 44 ($0.54) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 56.50 ($0.70).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 43.60 ($0.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £30.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.10. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.69).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

In related news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($289,694.28). Also, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62), for a total transaction of £202,046 ($249,070.51).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

