Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,444.89 ($104.10).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,391 ($41.80) to GBX 3,724 ($45.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($96.15) to GBX 4,980 ($61.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of LON:JET traded up GBX 26.20 ($0.32) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,692.60 ($20.87). 88,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,478. The stock has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 1,415.80 ($17.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,175 ($88.45). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,275.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,320.96.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.