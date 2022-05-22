K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $4.06 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,475,000.

CFFSU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

