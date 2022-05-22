K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $5.82 Million in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 598,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $885,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,374,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

