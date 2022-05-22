K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,030,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DAOOU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

