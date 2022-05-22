K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases 243,306 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 303.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 323,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243,306 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in BGC Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGCP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $3.15 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

