K2 Principal Fund L.P. Reduces Stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lowered its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,524 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III alerts:

DNAC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on searching for a target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the organ space sub-sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.