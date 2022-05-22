K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes $9.93 Million Position in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,000. Sagaliam Acquisition makes up 0.7% of K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGAU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,516,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,912,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,064,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $573,000.

Shares of SAGAU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08. Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Sagaliam Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries.

