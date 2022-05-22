Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Kadant worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Kadant by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant stock opened at $184.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.81 and a 1 year high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $226.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KAI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

