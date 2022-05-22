Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of KDMN stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $9.50.
Kadmon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kadmon (KDMN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.