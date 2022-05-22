Kalata Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Kalata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kalata has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Kalata has a market cap of $119,183.73 and $622.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kalata alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.45 or 0.12743996 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 465.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00480960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00033901 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.