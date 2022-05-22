Kava.io 24 Hour Volume Tops $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00107404 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00306687 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00027319 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

