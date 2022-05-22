Kava Trading 18.4% Higher Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00009076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $531.41 million and $60.52 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00104315 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00303954 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 195,734,653 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

