Kck Ltd. Takes $667,000 Position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Kck Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Immunic makes up 0.5% of Kck Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kck Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Immunic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Immunic by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Immunic by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Immunic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Immunic by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Immunic by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. Immunic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $110,820.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $101,240. Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMUX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

