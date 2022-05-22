Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,061,095 shares of company stock valued at $70,585,752. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Kellogg Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.