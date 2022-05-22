Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives $35.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

KEYUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

