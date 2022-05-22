Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.19%.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

