Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,778,936 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 750,267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $50,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,129,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kinross Gold by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,221,934 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 171,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

KGC stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.01. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

