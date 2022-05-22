Klimatas 24 Hour Volume Reaches $161.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 61.1% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $6,972.92 and $161.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 131.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 140.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

