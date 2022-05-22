Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Purchases C$99,999.90 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) Director Samira Sakhia purchased 19,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$708,282.12.

TSE:GUD opened at C$5.31 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.01 and a 12-month high of C$5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$612.18 million and a PE ratio of -96.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.34.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.019962 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.70 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.00.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.