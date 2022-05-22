Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.45-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-1% yr/yr to $18.47-18.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.92 billion.Kohl’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.45-$6.85 EPS.

KSS stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kohl’s by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Kohl’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

