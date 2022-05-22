Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives $3.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.65) to €3.60 ($3.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS KKPNY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 359,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,294. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 3.28%.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

