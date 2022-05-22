Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) to post $507.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $509.00 million and the lowest is $505.00 million. Koppers posted sales of $441.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Koppers had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE KOP traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. 100,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,522. Koppers has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $515.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Koppers by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,606,000 after buying an additional 1,545,911 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Koppers by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,265,000 after buying an additional 185,065 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Koppers by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

