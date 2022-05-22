Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KTOS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $476,061.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,734. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,794,000 after purchasing an additional 118,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after buying an additional 844,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,428,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,703,000 after buying an additional 452,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

