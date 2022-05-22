Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of KRO opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $562.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.02 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.40%. Analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

