KRS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.95.

DLTR traded down $7.69 on Friday, reaching $127.88. 4,929,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

