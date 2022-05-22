KRS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $117.34. 13,150,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,680,106. The firm has a market cap of $344.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

