KRS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.6% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3,984.2% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 479,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $87,655,000 after acquiring an additional 270,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.60. 11,366,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,521,249. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

