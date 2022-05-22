KRS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,207,000 after purchasing an additional 647,121 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 460,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,155,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,891,000 after purchasing an additional 345,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Piper Sandler upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

In related news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 126,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,464. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 56,631,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,126,024. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

