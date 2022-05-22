KRS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,259 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Roblox by 131,594.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,273,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Roblox by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,905,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,248 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,930 shares of company stock valued at $527,939. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 42,991,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,337,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $68.50.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

