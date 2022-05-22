KRS Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 775 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 94.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,573,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,634,000 after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.62.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 287,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,625,874 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,880,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.41 and a 200-day moving average of $193.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

