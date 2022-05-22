KRS Capital Management LLC Invests $291,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,964,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.48.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $213.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,796,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,691. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

