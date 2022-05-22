KRS Capital Management LLC Invests $357,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.34.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

