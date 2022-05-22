KRS Capital Management LLC Invests $489,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $91.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,795,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,305,750. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $386.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

