KRS Capital Management LLC Invests $866,000 in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. Reata Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.7% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Reata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RETA. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 395,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,449. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 137.52%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RETA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

