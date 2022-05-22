KRS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.96. 3,432,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413,991. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.