KRS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 6.1% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.94. The company had a trading volume of 73,736,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,874,668. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.60. The stock has a market cap of $486.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $148.69 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

