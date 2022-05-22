KRS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,345 Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $238,704,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,375,000 after acquiring an additional 494,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $45,008,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,164,000 after acquiring an additional 221,110 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $108,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $599,773.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,280 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,930 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,655. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.82.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.81.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

