KRS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.8% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 117,132 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.19. 17,329,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,031,030. The company has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

