KRS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $169.81. 6,278,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,001,202. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

